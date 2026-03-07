S&P Dow Jones Indices: Vertiv Holdings, Lumentum Holdings, Coherent, and EchoStar Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:
- NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NASD: NSSC) will replace Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, March 13. An investor group comprised of MW Group and funds affiliated with DivcoWest and Blackstone Real Estate is acquiring Alexander & Baldwin in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.
- The following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 will take effect before the market opens on Monday, March 23, as part of the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market-capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Mar 13, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
NAPCO Security Technologies
NSSC
Information Technology
Mar 13, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Alexander & Baldwin
ALEX
Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 100
Addition
Micron Technology
MU
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 100
Addition
Lam Research
LRCX
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 100
Addition
Applied Materials
AMAT
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 100
Addition
GE Vernova
GEV
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 100
Deletion
PayPal Holdings
PYPL
Financials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 100
Deletion
American Intl Group
AIG
Financials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 100
Deletion
Metlife
MET
Financials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 100
Deletion
Target
TGT
Consumer Staples
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Vertiv Holdings
VRT
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Lumentum Holdings
LITE
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Coherent
COHR
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
EchoStar
SATS
Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Match Group
MTCH
Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Molina Healthcare
MOH
Health Care
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Lamb Weston Holdings
LW
Consumer Staples
Mar 23, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Paycom Software
PAYC
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Solstice Advanced Materials
SOLS
Materials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
SiTime
SITM
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Moog
MOG.A
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
InterDigital
IDCC
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Vicor
VICR
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
CareTrust REIT
CTRE
Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Lumentum Holdings
LITE
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Coherent
COHR
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
EchoStar
SATS
Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
ZoomInfo Technologies
GTM
Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
ASGN
ASGN
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Kemper
KMPR
Financials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Match Group
MTCH
Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Molina Healthcare
MOH
Health Care
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Lamb Weston Holdings
LW
Consumer Staples
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Paycom Software
PAYC
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
VSE
VSEC
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Argan
AGX
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Rithm Capital
RITM
Financials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Lyft
LYFT
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Laureate Education
LAUR
Consumer Discretionary
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Life Time Group Holdings
LTH
Consumer Discretionary
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Life360
LIF
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Sphere Entertainment
SPHR
Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
ZoomInfo Technologies
GTM
Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
ASGN
ASGN
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Kemper
KMPR
Financials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Solstice Advanced Materials
SOLS
Materials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
SiTime
SITM
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Moog
MOG.A
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
InterDigital
IDCC
Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Vicor Corp
VICR
Industrials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
CareTrust REIT
CTRE
Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Dave & Buster's Entertainment
PLAY
Consumer Discretionary
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
SunCoke Energy
SXC
Materials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
AH Realty Trust
AHRT
Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Summit Hotel Properties
INN
Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KREF
Financials
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Bloomin' Brands
BLMN
Consumer Discretionary
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Myriad Genetics
MYGN
Health Care
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cars.com
CARS
Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
ANGI
ANGI
Communication Services
