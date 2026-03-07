S&P Dow Jones Indices: Vertiv Holdings, Lumentum Holdings, Coherent, and EchoStar Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NASD: NSSC) will replace Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, March 13. An investor group comprised of MW Group and funds affiliated with DivcoWest and Blackstone Real Estate is acquiring Alexander & Baldwin in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.





The following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 will take effect before the market opens on Monday, March 23, as part of the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market-capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective

Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Mar 13, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition NAPCO Security Technologies NSSC Information Technology Mar 13, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Alexander & Baldwin ALEX Real Estate Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Micron Technology MU Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Lam Research LRCX Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Applied Materials AMAT Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Addition GE Vernova GEV Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion PayPal Holdings PYPL Financials Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion American Intl Group AIG Financials Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion Metlife MET Financials Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion Target TGT Consumer Staples Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Vertiv Holdings VRT Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Lumentum Holdings LITE Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Coherent COHR Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Addition EchoStar SATS Communication Services Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Match Group MTCH Communication Services Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Molina Healthcare MOH Health Care Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Lamb Weston Holdings LW Consumer Staples Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Paycom Software PAYC Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Solstice Advanced Materials SOLS Materials Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition SiTime SITM Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Moog MOG.A Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition InterDigital IDCC Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Vicor VICR Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition CareTrust REIT CTRE Real Estate Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Lumentum Holdings LITE Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Coherent COHR Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion EchoStar SATS Communication Services Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion ZoomInfo Technologies GTM Communication Services Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion ASGN ASGN Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Kemper KMPR Financials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Match Group MTCH Communication Services Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Molina Healthcare MOH Health Care Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Lamb Weston Holdings LW Consumer Staples Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Paycom Software PAYC Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition VSE VSEC Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Argan AGX Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Rithm Capital RITM Financials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Lyft LYFT Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Laureate Education LAUR Consumer Discretionary Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Life Time Group Holdings LTH Consumer Discretionary Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Life360 LIF Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sphere Entertainment SPHR Communication Services Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ZoomInfo Technologies GTM Communication Services Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ASGN ASGN Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Kemper KMPR Financials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Solstice Advanced Materials SOLS Materials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion SiTime SITM Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Moog MOG.A Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion InterDigital IDCC Information Technology Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Vicor Corp VICR Industrials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion CareTrust REIT CTRE Real Estate Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY Consumer Discretionary Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion SunCoke Energy SXC Materials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion AH Realty Trust AHRT Real Estate Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Summit Hotel Properties INN Real Estate Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF Financials Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Bloomin' Brands BLMN Consumer Discretionary Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Myriad Genetics MYGN Health Care Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cars.com CARS Communication Services Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ANGI ANGI Communication Services

