AMC Networks Inc.: AMC Networks Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation to Amend its 10.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2032

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. ("AMC Networks" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AMCX) announced today the expiration and results of the previously announced and extended consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") soliciting consents ("Consents") from the holders of its existing 10.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the "Notes") to amend the indenture governing the Notes to (1) amend the covenant that limits restricted payments in order to permit buybacks, purchases, redemptions, retirements or other acquisitions of AMC Networks Inc.'s equity interests in an aggregate amount not to exceed $50,000,000; (2) revise the covenant that limits transfers or licenses of certain trademarks to unrestricted subsidiaries to only permit transfers of non-exclusive licenses; and (3) restrict investments in unrestricted subsidiaries made pursuant to the definition of "Permitted Investments" to certain specified clauses in such definition (the "Amendments").

The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 6, 2026 (the "Expiration Date"). As of the Expiration Date, the Company has been advised by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information, Tabulation and Paying Agent for the Consent Solicitation, that Consents of the holders of approximately 99.8% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes (other than the Notes beneficially owned by the Company or its affiliates) voting as a single class were validly delivered and not validly revoked.

The Company previously announced the receipt of more than a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes (other than the Notes beneficially owned by the Company or its affiliates) voting as a single class (the "Requisite Consents") on February 23, 2026. Following receipt of the Requisite Consents, on February 23, 2026, the Company entered into a supplemental indenture to the indenture governing the Notes to give effect to the Amendments, provided that the Amendments will become operative when the Company notifies the trustee for the Notes that the Consent Fee (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement) has been paid.

The Company expects to pay the holders of Notes who validly delivered (and did not validly revoke) Consents prior to the Expiration Date, aggregate cash consideration of $2,000,000, or approximately $5.01 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, on or about March 10, 2026, subject to the terms and conditions described in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

This press release is not an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Any inquiries regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information, Tabulation and Paying Agent for the Consent Solicitation, at amcx@dfking.com or (646) 989-1649 (collect) or (800) 967-7510 (toll free), or to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, the Solicitation Agent for the Consent Solicitation, at (212) 834-3554 (collect) or (866) 834-4666 (toll free).

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and All Reality; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the timing, terms and completion of the Consent Solicitation. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

