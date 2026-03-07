Anzeige
WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
06.03.26 | 17:35
55,71 Euro
+7,13 % +3,71
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,5055,6113:02
55,5055,5206.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2026 20:58 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renk Group AG: Sevinc Sagel, Acquisition

Renk Group AG: Sevinc Sagel, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
07. Mar 2026 / 20:44 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title
First name Sevinc
Last name Sagel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person in enger Beziehung zu Dr. Alexander Sagel (Vorstand)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Renk Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Aktie
ISIN RENK73

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
55.14 EUR 51,835.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
55.14 EUR 51,835.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

06.03.2026

f) Place of the transaction

XETRA

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet https://www.renk.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
