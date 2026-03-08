Anzeige
Sonntag, 08.03.2026
Unglaubliche News: Nasdaq-Smallcap - Diese KI erkennt, was kein Labor sehen kann!
WKN: A0M4ZC | ISIN: CNE1000004L9
PR Newswire
08.03.2026 06:42 Uhr
From "Industrial Blue" to "Caring Pink": Weichai's exceptionally warm human touch

WEIFANG, China, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The figures on a financial statement are often not the sole measure of whether a company has truly integrated into the local community. Through a series of practical and sustainable public welfare projects, Weichai is demonstrating its humanistic care that extends beyond business to the local community.


In France, Weichai's subsidiary Baudouin embraced Breast Cancer Awareness Month by repainting its blue engines pink and initiating a fundraising campaign. For each pink engine sold, the company donates €500 to the Curie Institute, a world-renowned cancer research organization, to support clinical research and the development of new therapies for breast cancer. By blending cold, industrial products with warm, life-affirming care, Weichai has pragmatically yet uniquely infused a touch of French romance, transforming its 'engines' into 'engines of love' that fuel hope and vitality.

In Germany, Weichai's subsidiary LHY has integrated public welfare into its daily corporate culture, regularly holding charity raffles and fundraising events to encourage employee participation, with all proceeds donated to local charities. In 2023, the funds were used to support hospice care in Aschaffenburg, providing warm companionship at the end of life. In 2024, the focus shifted to mental health services, supporting the telephone counseling work in the Lower Main region. This choice of charitable focus precisely addresses the most pressing health issues currently concerning German society.

As an international enterprise, Weichai embraces the "We are One" philosophy, embedding humanistic care into every aspect of its global expansion and bringing a positive impact to local communities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928612/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-industrial-blue-to-caring-pink-weichais-exceptionally-warm-human-touch-302707545.html

