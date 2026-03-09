

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Pro Medicus Limited (PME.AX) announced that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Visage Imaging Inc., has signed a five-year contract renewal with MedStar Health, a major health system serving the Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. The renewal includes the addition of the new Visage 7 Cardiology Imaging module, further expanding the scope of services provided to MedStar.



Visage Imaging, Inc. has also signed a separate five-year renewal contract with Zwanger-Pesiri, a leading private outpatient radiology provider based in Long Island, New York. This renewal highlights the continued confidence of U.S. healthcare providers in Visage Imaging's enterprise imaging solutions.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News