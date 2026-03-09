

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than 1-1/2-year high of 117.20 against the yen and a 9-month high of 1.5613 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 116.31 and 1.5764, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 4-week high of 1.3555 and a 5-week high of 0.9463 from Friday's closing quotes of 1.3567 and 0.9539, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 119.00 against the yen, 1.55 against the euro, 1.33 against the greenback and 0.92 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News