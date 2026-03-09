Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Steyr Motors AG
KNDS order and USV momentum to power growth, chg.
Steyr Motors reported final 2025 results in line with prelims, confirmed its 2026 guidance and provided additional detail on current opportunities with KNDS and in USVs.
Confirm BUY, new PT of € 60 (old: € 59), based on DCF.
