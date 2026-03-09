Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc to acquire the business of mining aftermarket solutions provider in South Africa

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire the business of Eventspec Proprietary Limited, a South African mining aftermarket solutions provider. The company manufactures parts for drill rigs, mine trucks and loaders, and provides related rebuilds, repairs and services.

Eventspec is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company, with more than two decades of reputable industry experience, has around 120 employees and had revenues in 2025 of around MZAR 280 (MSEK 160). Eventspec's customers are mainly mining companies in South Africa.

"This acquisition will be a strong and strategic addition to our manufacturing capabilities and expand our product portfolio of spare parts and related services in the growing and important African region and beyond," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "We look forward to welcoming the capable team at Eventspec to the Epiroc Group."



The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory filings and is expected to be completed in the early part of the third quarter 2026. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The acquisition will be part of the Equipment & Service Business Area, and booked under the Service revenue stream.

For more information on Eventspec, please see www.eventspec.co.za/.

