Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPHW | ISIN: SE0015658117 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AD2
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 08:21
19,380 Euro
-3,49 % -0,700
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIROC AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPIROC AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,17019,26010:40
19,10019,18010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc to acquire the business of mining aftermarket solutions provider in South Africa

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire the business of Eventspec Proprietary Limited, a South African mining aftermarket solutions provider. The company manufactures parts for drill rigs, mine trucks and loaders, and provides related rebuilds, repairs and services.

Eventspec is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company, with more than two decades of reputable industry experience, has around 120 employees and had revenues in 2025 of around MZAR 280 (MSEK 160). Eventspec's customers are mainly mining companies in South Africa.

"This acquisition will be a strong and strategic addition to our manufacturing capabilities and expand our product portfolio of spare parts and related services in the growing and important African region and beyond," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "We look forward to welcoming the capable team at Eventspec to the Epiroc Group."

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory filings and is expected to be completed in the early part of the third quarter 2026. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The acquisition will be part of the Equipment & Service Business Area, and booked under the Service revenue stream.

For more information on Eventspec, please see www.eventspec.co.za/.

For more information please contact:
Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager
+46 70 347 2455
media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.