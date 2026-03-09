Nelly Group AB: Nelly Group appoints Josefin Dalum as new CFO

Nelly Group AB's (publ) ("Nelly") CFO Niklas Lingblom is leaving his role to take the next step in his career outside the organisation. Josefin Dalum has been appointed as his successor and assumes the role with immediate effect. Niklas will remain in the business for the coming weeks to ensure an orderly handover.

Josefin Dalum most recently served as CEO of NetOnNet, where she previously held the position of CFO. During her time at the company, she drove strategic initiatives with a focus on profitability and commercial development. Previously, she served as CFO and acting CEO of Moment Group. She has also held a senior finance role at Polestar and has a background as an auditor at EY.

"I would like to extend a warm thank you to Niklas for his contributions during his time with us. He has built a strong team, stabilised and improved key processes, and contributed to the company's overall development. I wish him every success in the future.

At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Josefin to Nelly. Her experience and leadership will be a great asset as the company continues its journey forward," says Helena Karlinder-Östlundh, CEO.

"I am grateful and proud to have contributed to the company's development during my time here and would especially like to thank all my dedicated colleagues for the great collaboration we have had within the organisation. I wish Nelly every success in its continued work," says Niklas Lingblom.

For more information, please contact:

Helena Karlinder-Östlundh, CEO

+ 46 70 300 92 11

ir@nelly.com

About Nelly Group

Nelly is one of the best-loved fashion destinations for young women in the Nordic region. The strength of our offer lies in the combination of our own NELLY brand and carefully selected external brands. Since our launch in 2004, our passion for fashion and products that engage our customers has enabled us to establish a leading position on our core markets as a pioneer in digital direct sales. The company has one million customers in the Nordics online and sales of SEK 1.3 billion per year. Nelly's first physical Flagship Store opened on Drottninggatan in Stockholm in 2023, and we opened our doors on Strøget in Copenhagen in 2025. The group was previously called Qliro Group. Nelly Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the mid-cap segment with the ticker "NELLY".