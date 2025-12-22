Qliro AB: Qliro extends multi-year enterprise agreement with Nelly Group

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro") today announces that the Company has signed a new multi-year agreement with Nelly Group AB (publ) ("Nelly"), a leading Nordic fashion e-retailer. The agreement covers continued collaboration across the Nordic region.

Qliro has been a long-term growth partner to Nelly, which grew by 18 percent during the third quarter and has reached a turnover of SEK 1.2 billion over the past 12 months. The continued partnership aims to further improve conversion rates, average order value, and the overall customer experience. Nelly has played a pivotal role in the development of Qliro's new digital customer experience, with additional product launches scheduled for 2026.

"The renewal of this partnership demonstrates that our offering continues to meet Nelly's requirements for a high-performance checkout that prioritizes the merchant's customer journey. For us, it is about maximizing conversion, increasing upselling, and making payment an integrated part of the customer journey, where the post-purchase experience contributes to both a superior customer experience and increased merchant loyalty," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of Qliro.

Qliro will continue to manage Nelly's payment flows in the Nordics, where the implementation of Qliro's "Flywheel Commerce" product strategy will be a central component of the ongoing collaboration. By leveraging components such as Upsell and the next-generation checkout (Gen 3), Nelly is equipped with the tools to not only optimize conversion but also maximize the margin per order. The strategy aims to strengthen all three stages of the purchasing journey-Convert, Maximize, and Wow-to create a market-leading customer experience that drives repeat purchases and long-term loyalty.

"We look forward to continuing our long and productive partnership with Qliro. They have been a key partner in our transformation, and this new agreement provides us with the right foundation as we take the next step in Nelly's development. Together, we will continue to strengthen the customer experience and offer a seamless, inspiring, and competitive shopping journey for our customers across the Nordics," says Helena Karlinder-Östlundh, CEO of Nelly Group.

The agreement with Nelly represents significant transaction volumes for the coming years and is a key element of Qliro's strategy and ambition to be the leading provider of payment solutions within the fashion industry.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



