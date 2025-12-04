Qliro AB: Qliro signs new enterprise agreement with GLOWiD, strengthening position in beauty

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has signed an enterprise agreement with GLOWiD, a leading Nordic player in Korean beauty. The agreement covers both Pay Now and Pay Later solutions. The volume is expected to go live during the first quarter of 2026, and Qliro's total signed volume within the beauty segment amounts to over SEK 1 billion for 2025.

GLOWiD, which grew its net sales by more than 27% during the 2024/2025 financial year, adds an established enterprise merchant in a growing e-commerce category. The agreement entails a continued strengthening of Qliro's presence in the beauty segment, where the Company has signed agreements with Essnce and Xlash, among others, during the past year. In total, Qliro has signed new agreements corresponding to over SEK 1 billion in total payment volume (TPV) within the beauty segment during 2025.

"GLOWiD is a strong player in a segment that continues to grow, and the agreement demonstrates that we are maintaining the trajectory we saw in the third quarter with 50% TPV growth and increasing market shares in the Nordics. With GLOWiD, we are strengthening our position in beauty and continuing on our commercial momentum," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO, Qliro.

"For us, the customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. With Qliro, we can not only own the entire digital purchase journey, we can optimize it. Through their technology, we gain the opportunity to create an even faster, more frictionless, and data-driven customer experience that feels both personal and high-performing. We view Qliro as a strategic partner in our upcoming initiatives and in our ambition to continue growing with smarter, scalable solutions. Together, we are now taking the next step toward an even stronger and seamless customer experience," says Carl-Johan Söder, CEO, GLOWiD.

With the new agreement, Qliro continues to accelerate the Company's growth strategy. During the third quarter, transaction volume amounted to SEK 4,379 million, and the expected annual volume amounted to SEK 21.5 billion once all new agreements go live. The agreement with GLOWiD contributes to further strengthening the portfolio composition within fast-growing e-commerce categories.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



