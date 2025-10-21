Qliro AB: Qliro AB publishes Interim Report for Q3 2025: Accelerating commercial momentum, aiming for profitability in Q1 2026

Third quarter 2025 (Third quarter 2024)

• Total payment volume increased by 50% to SEK 4,379 (2,922) million

• Operating income increased by 3% to SEK 99.2 (96.1) million

• Adjusted operating expenses amounted to SEK -95.6 (-80.8) million

• Operating expenses amounted to SEK -115.2 (-86.4) million

• Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.61% (0.93%)

• Adjusted operating profit/loss was SEK -23.2 (-12.0) million

• Operating profit/loss was SEK -42.8 (-17.6) million

• Adjusted profit/loss for the period was SEK -18.9 (-9.8) million

• Profit/loss for the period was SEK -34.5 (-7.1) million

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.34 (-0.37)

January-September 2025 (January-September 2024)

• Total payment volume increased by 36% to SEK 11,805 (8,689) million

• Operating income increased by 0% to SEK 297.1 (296.6) million

• Adjusted operating expenses amounted to SEK -283.9 (-232.7) million

• Operating expenses amounted to SEK -303.6 (-238.3) million

• Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.69% (0.84%)

• Adjusted operating profit/loss was SEK -67.8 (-11.6) million

• Operating profit/loss was SEK -87.5 (-17.2) million

• Adjusted profit/loss for the period was SEK -54.9 (-10.6) million

• Profit/loss for the period was SEK -70.5 (-0.3) million

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.30 (-0.02)

Excerpt from comments by CEO Christoffer Rutgersson:

"During the quarter we continued to gain market share in the Nordics. The growth in total payment volume accelerated further to +50% in the quarter compared to 2024, and we are also seeing a positive trend in volume development in BNPL, the share of which bottomed out in Q2 and has increased every month since. The annual total payment volume is expected to amount to SEK 21.5 billion once all the new agreements are live (> +34% compared with LTM). During the quarter, we have also implemented extensive initiatives during the quarter to increase efficiency, scalability and growth capacity that will drive non-recurring costs of SEK 20-25 million in H2, with the goal of achieving profitability in the first quarter of 2026."

Presentation of the Interim Report

Media, analysts and investors are invited to a conference call Today on October 21, 2025 at 10:00 CEST when CEO Christoffer Rutgersson will present the results. There will be opportunity to ask questions in connection with the presentation.

Join via webcast

Join via webcast: https://qliro.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025/register

Join via conference call

Join via conference call: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5004523

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



Interested in news and financial information from Qliro? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Qliro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-21 07:30 CEST.