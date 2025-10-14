Anzeige
WKN: A2QCWL | ISIN: SE0013719077 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AI
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 08:05
1,650 Euro
-1,20 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLIRO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIRO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qliro AB: Qliro appoints Christofer Zetterquist as interim CFO

Qliro AB (publ) today announces that Christofer Zetterquist has been appointed interim CFO. He assumes the role immediately, succeeding Carl Löfgren, who announced his decision to step down as CFO in September.

Christofer Zetterquist brings a solid background from the financial sector and extensive experience from senior positions. Most recently, he served as CFO at Skandiabanken, a position he has held since 2017. Prior to that, he was Head of Treasury at DNB Carnegie and has also held positions at EY and Accenture, as well as worked with product development at Nasdaq.

"We are pleased to welcome Christofer as interim CFO. His broad experience within banking and finance, combined with a strong track record from both senior executive and advisory roles, makes him well suited to lead our finance function during this transition period," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of Qliro.

The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is ongoing.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson
E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations

Interested in news and financial information from Qliro? Subscribe here.

