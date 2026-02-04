Qliro AB: Qliro extends enterprise agreement with Lyko

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro") announces today that the Company has signed a new multi-year agreement with Lyko Group AB (publ) ("Lyko"), a leading Nordic e-commerce company in the beauty segment. The agreement covers continued collaboration across the Nordic region.

Lyko has been one of Qliro's most important merchants and a strategic partner in the development of the upselling feature Upsell 2.0 - a product that has already delivered strong results, with upselling increasing by +88% in Sweden and over +110% in Norway, Denmark and Finland for Lyko during the first weeks following launch. In 2025, Qliro has strengthened its position in the beauty segment, signing total volumes exceeding SEK 1 billion within the category.

"Lyko has been an essential partner in the development of Upsell 2.0, and the results demonstrate what we can achieve when we build together. Our composable payments platform enables us to rapidly adapt and launch new features - from checkout optimization to loyalty program integrations. This is the core of our offering: flexible technology that drives conversion and order value for the merchant," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of Qliro.

Qliro will continue to manage Lyko's payment flows across the Nordics, with the implementation of Qliro's product strategy "Flywheel commerce" forming a central part of the collaboration. The strategy is built on long-term, close partnerships where Qliro and the merchant develop solutions together - an approach that has characterized the collaboration with Lyko and resulted in products such as Upsell 2.0. The objective is to strengthen all three stages of the purchase journey - Convert, Maximize and Wow - to create a customer experience that maximizes conversion and drives repeat purchases and loyalty. Integration with Lyko's app has been a priority, where checkout performance is critical to the mobile shopping experience.

"Our customers move seamlessly between app and web. We need a payment partner that understands our audience and delivers a checkout that performs across all channels. Upsell 2.0 has shown clear results and demonstrates the value of close product collaboration. We now look forward to continuing to develop the checkout of the future together with Qliro," says Rickard Lyko, CEO of Lyko.

The agreement with Lyko is expected to generate significant transaction volumes over the coming years and constitutes an important part of Qliro's continued growth strategy.

