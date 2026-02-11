Qliro AB: Qliro AB publishes Year-End Report for January-December 2025: Strong end to 2025 paves the way for profitable growth in 2026

Fourth quarter 2025 (fourth quarter 2024)

• Total payment volume increased by 46% to SEK 6,064 (4,161) million

• Operating income increased by 14% to SEK 115.0 (101.3) million

• Adjusted operating expenses amounted to SEK -99.3 (-85.2) million

• Operating expenses amounted to SEK -104.1 (-86.5) million

• Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.43% (0.74%)

• Adjusted operating profit/loss was SEK -10.5 (-14.8) million

• Operating profit/loss was SEK -15.4 (-16.1) million

• Profit/loss for the period was SEK -13.5 (-21.6) million

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.55 (-1.06)

January-December 2025 (January-December 2024)

• Total payment volume increased by 39% to SEK 17,869 (12,850) million

• Operating income increased by 4% to SEK 412.1 (397.8) million

• Adjusted operating expenses amounted to SEK -383.2 (-317.9) million.

• Operating expenses amounted to SEK -407.8 (-324.7) million

• Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.60% (0.83%)

• Adjusted operating profit/loss was SEK -78.4 (-26.4) million

• Operating profit/loss was SEK -102.9 (-33.3) million

• Profit/loss for the period was SEK -84.1 (-21.9) million

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.77 (-1.13)

Excerpt from comments by CEO Christoffer Rutgersson:

"The fourth quarter of 2025 demonstrates Qliro's continued strong commercial momentum as we pursue our ambition to become the market leader in the Nordics. Total payment volume increased by 46% and full-year growth was 39%. Operating income increased by 14%, in line with our previous guidance of approximately 15% revenue growth for the quarter. The adjusted operating result improved to SEK -10.5 (-14.8) million and we are approaching the profitability we have guided for in the first quarter of 2026. This is the result of the strategic investments in growth, product development and geographic expansion that we have made during the year, as well as the restructuring initiated in September."

