Qliro AB: Qliro surpasses SEK 2 billion in signed volume during January and February

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro" or the "Company") announces that during January and February 2026, the Company has signed agreements corresponding to more than SEK 2 billion in annual total payment volume, distributed across more than 100 new merchants within the Enterprise and SME segments. The growth is driven by strong demand for Qliro's payment solutions across the Nordics.

During the first two months of the year, Qliro has signed agreements with more than 100 new merchants, within both Enterprise and SME. The total contracted annual total payment volume for the new agreements exceeds SEK 2 billion once merchants go live. Approximately half of the volume comes from Enterprise merchants. Within Enterprise, Qliro has signed agreements with new merchants in Sweden, Norway and Finland, confirming the continued Nordic expansion. The merchants who have chosen to upgrade to Qliro span a wide range of verticals, including beauty, outdoor, fashion, automotive and sports.

"We enter 2026 with strong commercial momentum. Surpassing SEK 2 billion in signed volume during the first two months of the year demonstrates that an increasing number of merchants across the Nordics are choosing to upgrade to Qliro. We see broad demand within both Enterprise and SME, and our Nordic expansion in Norway and Finland is delivering tangible results," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of Qliro.

