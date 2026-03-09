

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's producer prices continued their declining trend in February, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The producer price index declined 9.4 percent year-on-year in February, after falling 7.8 percent in the prior month. Prices have been falling since May 2025.



Prices of extraction and related services plunged by 23.7 percent from last year, and those of energy goods tumbled 20.9 percent. Meanwhile, utility prices showed a sharp growth of 30.7 percent.



Excluding energy goods, producer price inflation was 4.2 percent.



Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.7 percent, reversing an 8.9 percent rebound in January.



