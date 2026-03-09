COSRX Presents Peptides, Snail Mucin and PDRN as Key Skincare Solutions for Amazon Spring Deal Days

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon's Spring Deal Days 2026 (March 10-16) arrives as one of the first major beauty shopping events of the year. This season, dermatologist-loved skincare brand COSRX joins the event with a curated lineup built around some of the most searched skincare ingredients today - Peptides, Snail mucin, and PDRN technology.

If your usual skincare routine doesn't seem to be working as well as it used to, COSRX suggests looking at ingredient-led solutions tailored to different skin concerns.

(UP TO 31%) Want Plumper, Glowier Skin? Try a Peptide Routine

Peptides continue to gain traction across the skincare market for their ability to support collagen production, elasticity, and skin resilience, becoming one of the most talked-about ingredients in modern skincare. Within this trend, COSRX has emerged as a leading peptide skincare brand in K-beauty, highlighted by its Peptide Trio routine designed to help create the smooth, radiant finish associated with the glass skin look.

The routine begins with The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum , a first-step peptide booster designed to enhance the absorption and performance of the skincare that follows. It is paired with The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch , infused with caffeine and collagen to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, wrinkles, and fine lines, and completed with The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask , delivering intensive care to leave skin looking smoother and more luminous.

For those looking to calm and replenish dehydrated or stressed skin, COSRX's Advanced Snail line remains one of the most iconic routines in K-beauty. Powered by snail mucin, the range focuses on soothing care while delivering deep hydration to help maintain soft, balanced skin.

The routine features the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate to replenish moisture while improving the appearance of skin texture. It is followed by the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream, a lightweight moisturizer designed to lock in hydration and support the skin barrier.

Together, the duo forms a simple routine focused on soothing care and lasting hydration.

Extra Steps to Elevate Your Routine

For those looking to complement their core skincare routine with targeted treatments, COSRX introduces additional steps designed to enhance overall skin performance. Among them is PDRN, a trending ingredient that has recently gained global attention for its role in supporting skin regeneration and vitality. The PDRN EXOSOME Skinplaning Glaze Mask works as a special care treatment - a peel-off hydrogel mask designed to smooth and revitalize the skin for a glazed-looking finish.

The brand also expands its hydrogel mask lineup with the 5 PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Vital Hydrating Hydrogel Mask, joining COSRX's growing family of hydrogel masks - including Peptide, Alpha-Arbutin and Snail Mucin lines - designed to address different skin concerns within a weekly routine.

As temperatures rise, daily sun protection becomes essential. COSRX's Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ provides broad-spectrum UV protection with a lightweight finish that layers seamlessly under makeup - an easy addition to any summer skincare routine.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. Discover COSRX on Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

