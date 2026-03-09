Sant Joan de Déu Hospital Ward upgrades energy technology with Schneider Electric KNX Solutions, cutting energy costs by 40%

Maternity ward achieved electricity savings of 35% during the day and 50% during the night compared to conventional climate controls with SpaceLogic KNX.

SpaceLogic KNX automation solution both increased patient comfort and mitigated energy price volatility

BARCELONA, Spain, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's Hospital, the leading pediatric care facility and training hospital, has partnered with Schneider Electric , the global energy technology leader, to modernize their electrical infrastructure with automations delivering increased energy efficiency and easy-to-use controls in patient rooms. Using Schneider's SpaceLogic KNX portfolio of energy management and automation solutions, the maternity ward averaged electricity savings of 40%.

Since its founding in 1867 as Spain's first children's hospital, Sant Joan has been a pioneer in comprehensive care for women, children and adolescents. It is renowned as one of the most important specialised and technologically advanced pediatric centres in Europe. The hospital has been committed to creating adaptable models of patient-centric, comfort-focused healthcare empowered by the latest technological advances since 2009.

In 2022, Sant Joan's energy bills tripled from €400k to €1.2M, and prices have remained volatile since, prompting the hospital to adopt an energy management system to optimize usage and reduce its carbon footprint. However, as a leading adopter of smart hospital technologies, Sant Joan also uses its own unique management system called Cortex to monitor patient conditions, building occupancy, and energy consumption-meaning any energy management solution needed to seamlessly integrate with Cortex's advanced automation capabilities, all without compromising Sant Joan's high standards for patient comfort and care.

And now, with SpaceLogic KNX as the solution, and through its intuitive pushbuttons, patients in the maternity ward have greater control over their room's lighting, window shutters, and temperatures, maximizing comfort without complicating care thanks to its simple functionality. This is made possible through the SpaceLogic KNX Pushbutton with Dynamic Labelling, which provides an intuitive interface for managing light, shutters, and climate directly from the bedside. In addition, SpaceLogic offers Sant Joan's building management team reliable recommendations to further optimize energy usage while seamlessly integrating with Cortex.

"After one week, we were able to produce a proposal for Sant Joan to begin using SpaceLogic KNX. After an hour of installation work, we had SpaceLogic KNX integrated with Cortex," said Ignacio de Ros, EcoXpert, Home and Small Building Automation, Schneider Electric, and co-founder of Albo de Ros Canto Engineering. "Smooth installations like these show our customers how easy it is to achieve measurable results without compromise. We anticipate a long and fruitful partnership with Hospital Sant Joan de Déu."

By using the SpaceLogic KNX system, the maternity ward has achieved electricity savings of 35% during the day and 50% at night for its lighting and air conditioning usage, averaging savings of 40% overall when compared to the next floor down, which has not yet been automated.

"Patients come from all over the world to be treated by Sant Joan de Déu, and we constantly invest in ways to enhance their care. SpaceLogic KNX gives our patients more control over their room and personal comfort," said Juan Antonio Rivas, installation facility manager at Sant Joan de Déu. "We plan on collaborating with Schneider Electric in the future to implement SpaceLogic KNX hospital-wide."

In addition to automating energy management across the entire hospital, Sant Joan intends to leverage the flexibility of the SpaceLogic KNX system to provide animated lighting displays in certain common areas for its youngest patients.

To learn more about Sant Joan de Déu and Schneider Electric's collaboration, watch the video here. Schneider Electric's SpaceLogic KNX range is available globally; to learn more about SpaceLogic KNX, visit here .

