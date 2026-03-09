Alter Ego Media (AEM) has acquired a majority stake in More.gr, the leading e-ticketing platform group for live events such as entertainment and sports in Greece and Cyprus. The transaction is consistent with management's strategy of diversifying AEM's exposure into other media and entertainment, away from advertising, and should provide meaningful cross-promotion opportunities across its media ecosystem on top of the platform's higher levels of profitability.

