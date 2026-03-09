Consumer Choice Award: M&T Printing Group Recognized for Excellence in Photocopy, Print and Digital Services in London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / M&T Printing Group has been named a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Photocopy, Print & Digital Services category for the London region. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and innovation within Ontario's print industry.

With more than 55 years of experience, M&T Printing Group has established itself as one of Ontario's leading print providers and a pioneer in print-on-demand solutions. The company supports businesses at every stage of the printing process, from concept and design through to production and delivery, offering dependable service tailored to each client's unique requirements.

M&T Printing Group is known for combining skilled professionals with advanced technology to deliver high-quality results on time and within budget. By investing in state-of-the-art equipment and the latest software, the company is able to meet evolving industry demands while maintaining consistent standards across all projects.

"Our focus has always been on helping businesses communicate effectively through high-quality print solutions," said the leadership team at M&T Printing Group. "Being recognized with a Consumer Choice Award is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients have placed in us over decades of partnership."

Beyond traditional print services, M&T Printing Group offers innovative print and signage solutions designed to help businesses stand out in competitive markets. Its expertise in promotional materials and Canada Post services allows clients to reach their audiences efficiently while maximizing the impact of their marketing investments.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research and consumer feedback, evaluating businesses on reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence within their category. M&T Printing Group's selection as a 2026 winner highlights its continued ability to adapt, innovate, and deliver value in a rapidly changing industry.

Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions, the company emphasizes collaboration and customization. Each project is approached with careful planning and attention to detail, ensuring clients receive products that align with their goals and brand standards.

As the print and digital services landscape continues to evolve, M&T Printing Group remains committed to advancing its capabilities while upholding the service values that have defined the company for more than five decades. The 2026 Consumer Choice Award serves as both recognition of past achievements and motivation for continued excellence.

About M&T Printing Group

M&T Printing Group is a London, Ontario-based print provider with more than 55 years of experience serving businesses across Ontario. Specializing in photocopy, print, and digital services, the company offers end-to-end solutions from concept and design to printing and delivery. Known for its advanced technology, professional expertise, and Canada Post knowledge, M&T Printing Group delivers high-quality products and services designed to help businesses make a lasting impression. Visit www.mtprint.com to learn more.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

