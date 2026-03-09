Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin Communications" or "Kin") through its principal, Arlen Hansen, dated March 6, 2026.

The IR Agreement has an initial twelve-month term and thereafter will continue on a month-to-month basis, unless otherwise agreed by the parties. The Company has agreed to pay Kin Communications C$15,000 on a monthly basis, for services to be provided commencing on the effective date of the agreement, for an initial term of one year. Under the terms of the IR Agreement, Kin Communications has agreed to assist the Company with certain investor relations related activities, including communicating with investment advisors, analysts, portfolio managers, and media contacts (collectively, the "IR Services") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the IR Agreement, the Company has granted Kin Communications stock options ("Options") to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.155 per share until March 9, 2031 vesting on a quarterly basis over a twelve-month period in tranches of 25% each from the date of grant, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Kin Communications is a Canadian investor relations firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kin is owned by its President & CEO, Arlen Hansen, and has no direct relationship with and is arms-length from the Company, other than as disclosed in this news release. Neither Kin Communications nor any of its principals currently hold common shares of the Company; however, Kin holds 100,000 common share purchase warrants entitling Kin to purchase an aggregate of up to 10,000 common shares of the Company. Kin has been granted Options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the terms of the IR Agreement described above. The IR Agreement and the engagement of Kin Communications pursuant thereto remain subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ABOUT KIN COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series. For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.com.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

The Company also announces that it has granted an additional 1,500,000 Options to certain directors and officers, which are exercisable at a price of $0.155 per share and will vest over eighteen months, with 25% vesting on the grant date and an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter, expiring March 9, 2031.

Options granted to director and officers of the Company and Kin Communications are subject to restrictions on resale until July 10, 2026 in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the IR Services to be rendered pursuant to the IR Agreement, the consideration payable by the Company to Kin Communications pursuant to the IR Agreement, Company's future operations and business prospects, the receipt of necessary approvals, including of the TSXV for the IR Agreement and the grant of Options to the Company's directors and officers and to Kin Communications, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the IR Services will not be rendered as contemplated or at all, risks that the consideration payable by the Company to Kin Communications pursuant to the IR Agreement may not be paid as contemplated or at all, risks that the Company may not receive applicable regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV for the IR Agreement and the grant of the Options to the Company's directors and officers and to Kin Communications as contemplated or at all, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Altura Energy Corp.