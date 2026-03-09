Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced key governance appointments, underscoring the Company's continued focus on strong oversight, regulatory discipline, and sound governance practices.

Audit Committee

The Company announced the appointment of Neal Neilinger to its Board of Directors to fill a vacancy. Mr. Neilinger will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and is independent within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees.

Mr. Neilinger brings deep financial, audit, and governance expertise to the role, with extensive experience across debt and equity capital markets, financial reporting, and enterprise risk management. His career spans senior roles with international banking institutions, where he has advised public and private companies on complex financing transactions, balance-sheet strategy, internal controls, and navigating periods of heightened regulatory and investor scrutiny.

As Chair, Mr. Neilinger will oversee the integrity of the Company's financial statements, auditor engagement, internal controls environment, and financial risk framework.

Following this appointment, the Audit Committee will consist of Mr. Neilinger (Chair), Brian Cooper, and Chris McGinnis.

Compliance Committee

In parallel, NorthStar has strengthened its Compliance Committee with the appointment of Danielle Bush and Charmaine Hogan. The Compliance Committee is an oversight body established pursuant to the Company's operating agreement with iGaming Ontario and is responsible for overseeing the Company's compliance with the Registrar's Standards for Internet Gaming issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the Company's operating agreement with iGaming Ontario, and other applicable gaming laws and regulatory requirements in Ontario.

Ms. Bush is a preeminent Canadian regulatory lawyer with extensive experience advising gaming, technology, and other highly regulated businesses on licensing, compliance, enforcement risk, and government relations. Her appointment further enhances the Committee's regulatory expertise as NorthStar continues to operate within one of the most sophisticated regulated gaming environments globally.

Ms. Hogan brings more than 20 years of experience in gaming compliance, governance, and regulatory affairs. She currently serves as Global Head of Government Relations at Playtech, where she leads international engagement on regulatory and public policy matters. She has also been active within the Canadian Gaming Association, contributing to policy development and the advancement of best practices in regulated gaming markets.

The Company is also pleased to confirm that Dean MacDonald, Chairman of the Board and an independent director, has agreed to serve on the Compliance Committee, and that Sylvia Prentice will continue in her role as a member of the Committee. Following these appointments, the Compliance Committee will consist of Danielle Bush, Charmaine Hogan, Sylvia Prentice, and Dean MacDonald.

Compensation and Governance Committee

The Company also announced that Alex Latner has been appointed to the Compensation and Governance Committee of the Board of Directors. Following this appointment, the Compensation and Governance Committee will consist of Dean MacDonald, Vic Bertrand, and Alex Latner.

"These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to disciplined governance and regulatory excellence," said Corey Goodman, Interim Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar. "Strong board and committee leadership and deep regulatory expertise are essential as we continue to execute our strategic priorities and build long-term shareholder value."

The Company believes these governance enhancements further position NorthStar to meet the expectations of regulators, investors, and other stakeholders as it advances its strategy in regulated gaming markets.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

NorthStar is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "BET" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSBBF". For more information on the Company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, including, but not limited to, future growth opportunities and expected benefits of governance appointments. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to, operating assumptions with respect to the benefits resulting from governance appointments, that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to operate as a going concern, risks related to the Company's business and financial position, including, but not limited to, compliance with debt-related covenants; risks associated with general economic conditions; the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies, including, but not limited to, its cost reduction and operating initiatives; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 27, 2025, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

