Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE:SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of on-site prototype testing conducted between February 8 and February 11, 2026, in collaboration with Aquagreen Energy Systems Inc. ("Aquagreen"), marking an important milestone in Star's expansion into the renewable-energy sector.

During the testing period, Star and Aquagreen's engineering teams integrated and evaluated Star's initial monitoring and diagnostics prototype on Aquagreen's Hydrotor-based generator systems. The prototype performed as designed and was successfully tested to the satisfaction of the Aquagreen technical team. The joint testing validated system compatibility and confirmed the feasibility of integrating Star's monitoring and intelligence platform into Aquagreen's commercial energy systems.

Aquagreen has also completed development of a minimum viable product ("MVP") of its Hydrotor-based generator platform and has obtained the required system certification. With this certification in place, the generator platform is positioned to move toward commercial deployment.

As Aquagreen proceeds with the build-out of its first commercial generator units planned for launch in Toronto, Canada, Star will advance development of its next-generation OEM prototype. This enhanced module is intended to become an integral component of each Hydrotor-based generator deployed globally, providing real-time performance tracking, diagnostics, and system intelligence capabilities.

This collaboration represents a significant strategic step for Star as it establishes a new non-aviation vertical focused on renewable energy infrastructure. By leveraging its core expertise in monitoring, analytics, and system intelligence, Star is positioning its technology for application in scalable clean-energy platforms with near-term commercialization potential.

While the renewable-energy initiative is in its early commercialization phase, management believes the opportunity could represent a meaningful long-term growth avenue. Future deployments will be subject to commercial agreements, production timelines, and market adoption.

The companies will continue with joint engineering and commercialization efforts as they prepare for broader market introduction of the integrated solution.

