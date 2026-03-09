Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

9 March 2026

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 8 March 2026 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities :

Deepak Raj, President APAC (Asia-Pacific) , disposed of 30,000 Shares at GBP 22.03 per Share.

The transaction took place on 5 March 2026 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

