WKN: A414BN | ISIN: US47010C8881
NASDAQ
06.03.26 | 21:50
0,590 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Strengthens Company's Balance Sheet by Restructuring and Reducing Royalty and Debt Obligations and Extinguishing Warrants

Strengthening balance sheet and capitalization is a key Jaguar priority

Company continues its sharp, strategic focus on global development program for crofelemer for rare-disease intestinal failure indications

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or "the Company") today announced that the Company has strengthened its balance sheet by restructuring and reducing its royalty obligations and debt held by affiliates of Chicago Venture Partners L.P., including the extinguishment of 48,212 warrants. The restructuring consisted of an initial reduction of approximately 10% (amounting to a reduction of approximately $3 million) of royalty obligations and debt; extending the maturity date by three years for a secured revolving line of credit for approximately $7 million put in place in November 2025; and ensuring that there are no maturity dates before July 2026 for any debt held by affiliates of Chicago Venture Partners L.P.

"We are very pleased to have completed this debt restructuring, and we plan to pursue additional potential opportunities to further restructure and reduce debt over the coming months in agreement with the debt holder," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "Strengthening Jaguar's balance sheet and capitalization is a key priority. Operationally, we continue to sharply focus on our ongoing global development program for our crofelemer powder-for-oral-solution formulation for rare-disease intestinal failure indications. Our intestinal failure program is expected to continue to provide clinical proof-of-concept milestones and is the subject of business development discussions with the potential to bring in non-dilutive funds from potential licensee partners."

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based prescription medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that it will pursue additional potential opportunities to further restructure and reduce debt over the coming months, Jaguar's expectation that its intestinal failure program will continue to provide clinical proof-of-concept milestones, and Jaguar's expectation that the opportunity may exist to bring in non-dilutive funds from potential licensee partners to support the intestinal failure program. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-strengthens-companys-balance-sheet-by-restructuring-and-1145009

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
