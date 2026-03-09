

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State has announced that since February 28, more tan 32,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East.



These figures do not include the many Americans who have safely relocated to other countries or those who have departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States.



The Department of State has completed nearly two dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East.



While commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve, Department of State charter flight and ground transport operations continue to ramp up, as security conditions allow, the State Department said in a press release.



It added that more than half of American citizens who requested help in departing the Middle East have turn down U.S. Government-provided transportation options when contacted. Some American citizens wish to remain in country, while others prefer an alternative departure option.



Through the State Department's 24/7 Task Force, more than 19,000 Americans abroad have directly been assisted, offering security guidance and travel assistance.



American citizens in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel in need of travel assistance have been advised to complete the Crisis Intake Form.



The State Department said it will continue to actively assist any American citizen who wishes to depart the Middle East.



Americans in the Middle East who need assistance can call the U.S. Department of State, 24/7, at +1-202-501-4444.



