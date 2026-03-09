

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading firmly in the green even as a massive spike in crude oil prices jolted commodity markets, triggering a fresh wave of turbulence in global markets. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours while market leader Bitcoin traded between $65,639 and $69,398 during the same period.



The price movement in the cryptocurrency market comes amidst an overnight spike of 11 percent in crude oil prices, a hardening in global bond yields, a plunge in equity prices, a retreat in precious metal prices and the Dollar's persisting climb against major currencies.



Sentiment was also boosted by renewed hopes of institutional support to the cryptocurrency market. Data from Coinglass showed Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Monday acquiring 17,994 Bitcoins worth $1.28 billion. The leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 738,733 or 3.52 percent of Bitcoin's total supply. The average cost of the holdings has reduced to $75,862, from $76,056 earlier.



Overall crypto market capitalization increased 2.5 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.36 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume also increased more than 52 percent to $99 billion.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 3.2 percent higher at $69,317.58. The current price is around 45 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 4.5 percent in the past week but is saddled with year-to-date losses of a little more than 20 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows rising to $349 million on Friday from $228 million on Thursday. Fidelity Wise origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with net outflows of $159 million followed by market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) that recorded net outflows of $144 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) has also rallied 4.4 percent overnight as it rose to $2,026.05. The leading alternate coin is trading 59 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,023.67 and $1,915.30.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $83 million on Friday versus net outflows of $91 million on Thursday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped net outflows with $68 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved one notch to the 70th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 3.4 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $637.59. BNB is now trading 53 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) gained 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $1.36, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped 4.1 percent overnight to $85.51. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.87 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2850. The trading price is 35 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 3.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0918. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) recorded an overnight addition of 2.8 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2585, around 92 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



