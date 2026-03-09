Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
09.03.26 | 16:51
30,350 Euro
-2,85 % -0,890
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
09.03.2026 16:33 Uhr
266 Leser
Commerzbank completes share buyback of EUR524m

DJ Commerzbank completes share buyback of EUR524m 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank completes share buyback of EUR524m 
09-March-2026 / 15:57 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 -- Total of 15,676,410 own shares repurchased (1.39% of share capital) 
 -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "The completion of the share buyback is an important milestone in our capital return for the 
  2025 financial year." 
Commerzbank AG successfully completed its sixth share buyback on Monday, 9 March 2026. Commerzbank had started the 
buyback with a volume of EUR524m on 12 February 2026. Since then, it has repurchased a total of 15,676,410 of its own 
shares (ISIN DE000CBK1001) at an average price of around EUR33.45 per share. This corresponds to 1.39% of the Bank's 
share capital. Commerzbank plans to redeem the repurchased shares at a later stage. 
 
"The completion of the share buyback is an important milestone in our capital return for the 2025 financial year," said 
Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. "Together with the extensive share buyback, which we completed in December, we have 
already returned EUR1.5bn to our shareholders. Our proposal for a record dividend totalling around EUR1.2bn complements the 
highly attractive return package." 
 
The capital return of a total of EUR2.7bn for the 2025 financial year corresponds to 100% of Commerzbank's net result 
before restructuring expenses and after deduction of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) coupon payments. For the years 2022 to 
2025, the Bank will have returned a total of around EUR5.8bn to its shareholders, provided that the Annual General 
Meeting this May approves the dividend proposal of the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of EUR1.10 
per share (2024: EUR0.65). 
 
As part of its "Momentum" strategy, the Bank aims to further grow its net result in the coming years. Based on this, 
capital returns are intended to continue to increase steadily. For the current financial year, the Bank aims to return 
100% of its net result to its shareholders after deduction of AT 1 coupon payments. Commerzbank plans a corresponding 
payout ratio of 100% for the following years 2027 and 2028 as well. 
 
Further information on the now completed share buyback is available on Commerzbank's website. 

Press contact 
Svea Junge  +49 69 9353-45691 
Erik Nebel  +49 69 9353-45712 
 
Investors' contact 
Ute Sandner  +49 69 9353-47708 
Ansgar Herkert  +49 69 9353-47706 

About Commerzbank 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate 
Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client 
groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional 
clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, 
Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400bn assets 
under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. 
Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and 
mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand 
comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for 
saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
around 5.9 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and 
Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 420425 
EQS News ID:  2288150 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2288150&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2026 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
