BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

9 March 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Date of purchase: 9 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 51 Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.3900

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 306,276,235 Sterling Shares 71,401,863 Sterling Shares 24,160,963 US Dollar Shares 449,856 US Dollar Shares

From 9 March 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 468,909,170.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001