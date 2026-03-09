Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

March 9, 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 663,882 of its shares of common stock in the period from March 2, 2026, up to and including March 6, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (p) Trading Venue 02/03/2026 135,544 5415.89 XLON 03/03/2026 135,646 5267.82 XLON 04/03/2026 135,372 5405.69 XLON 05/03/2026 129,101 5696.75 XLON 06/03/2026 128,219 5497.21 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 663,882.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 413,300,203. The figure of 413,300,203 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

260309 Sunbelt - Weekly Transactions.pdf

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353