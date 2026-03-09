

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VAIL RESORTS INC (MTN) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $210.01 million, or $5.87 per share. This compares with $244.37 million, or $6.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $1.08 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



VAIL RESORTS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $210.01 Mln. vs. $244.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.87 vs. $6.53 last year. -Revenue: $1.08 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



