

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, OpenAI announced the acquisition of cybersecurity startup Promptfoo. Promptfoo develops tools designed to test and safeguard complex artificial intelligence systems.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Promptfoo's team will join OpenAI, and their technology will be integrated into OpenAI's Frontier platform, which focuses on AI agents.



Promptfoo's tools are widely used by developers to test prompts, evaluate AI agent behavior, and compare the performance of major large language models, including those from Anthropic and Google. Promptfoo CEO Ian Webster stated that the acquisition will help accelerate efforts to improve the security and governance of AI systems as agents increasingly connect to real-world data and applications.



OpenAI plans to continue supporting Promptfoo's open-source tools, which allow developers to evaluate how models respond to different prompts and scenarios.



The acquisition comes amid intensifying competition in the AI industry, where companies such as Meta are investing heavily in AI infrastructure and talent.



Promptfoo raised $18.4 million in a Series A funding round in 2025, led by Insight Partners, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, giving the startup a valuation of about $85.5 million.



