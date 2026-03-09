

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A senior member of OpenAI's robotics team, Caitlin Kalinowski, has stepped down from the company citing concerns about their recently announced partnership with the United States Department of Defense. The partnership aims to deploy AI systems within secure government computing environments.



Kalinowski, who served as a technical staff member focused on robotics and hardware, said she resigned on 'principle' following the announcement. In public posts explaining her decision, Kalinowski expressed worry about potential uses of artificial intelligence in areas such as domestic surveillance or autonomous weapons systems without adequate oversight.



While acknowledging that AI can play a role in national security, Kalinowski believed clearer policy guardrails should have been established before the agreement was revealed.



An OpenAI spokesperson stated the company believes the partnership creates a responsible pathway for national security uses of AI while maintaining firm restrictions, including prohibitions on domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.



The resignation comes amid growing competition among major AI developers to provide technology to government agencies, with companies like Google and Anthropic also involved in discussions around supplying AI systems for defense and national security purposes.



Kalinowski plans to continue working in the field of robotics and 'responsible physical AI' after leaving OpenAI.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News