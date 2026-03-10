

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback fell to a 4-day low of 1.1637 against the euro and a 1-week low of 1.3447 against the pound, from an early 3-1/2-month high of 1.1507 and a 6-day high of 1.3283, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 0.7769 against the franc and 157.63 against the yen, from an early high of 0.7825 and a 1-1/2-month high of 158.90, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc and 150.00 against the yen.



