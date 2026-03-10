

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. (SITIY, SITIF, 1308.HK), a Hong Kong-based shipping logistics company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.



For the full year 2025, comprehensive net income increased to $1.24 billion from $1.03 billion in the prior year.



Earnings per share were $0.45 versus $0.38 last year.



Revenue increased to $3.41 billion from $3.06 billion in the previous year.



The proposed final dividend for the year is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.



SITC International is 2.36% higher at HKD 33.820 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



