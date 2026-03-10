

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (CHLSY) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at CHF727.2 million, or CHF313.7 per share. This compares with CHF672.3 million, or CHF289.8 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to CHF5.915 billion from CHF5.468 billion last year.



Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF727.2 Mln. vs. CHF672.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF313.7 vs. CHF289.8 last year. -Revenue: CHF5.915 Bln vs. CHF5.468 Bln last year.



