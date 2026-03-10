

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN.SW) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF1.261 billion. This compares with CHF1.128 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to CHF2.563 billion from CHF2.136 billion last year.



Partners Group Holding AG earnings at glance (GAAP):



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a dividend of CHF 46 per share, higher than the previous year's CHF 42 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 26.



Joris Groflin, CFO of Partners Group, said: 'As the exit environment continued to improve, we pulled forward large transactions from our pipeline of mature assets, resulting in a substantial increase in realizations and subsequent performance fees. On the back of the size of our exit pipeline, we guide for performance income to account for 25-40% of revenues in the coming years. Given the pull-forward effect from 2025, we expect performance income to be in the lower part of the range in 2026.'



For fiscal 2026, Partners Group expects gross new client demand of $26 billion to $32 billion.



