

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TSMC (TSM) reported February net revenue, on a consolidated basis, of approximately NT$317.66 billion, a decrease of 20.8 percent from January 2026 and an increase of 22.2 percent from February 2025. For January through February 2026, revenue was NT$718.91 billion, an increase of 29.9 percent compared to the same period in 2025.



The company is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under ticker number 2330, and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TSM.



TSMC is currently trading at NT$1,850.00, up 2.21%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News