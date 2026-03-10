Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Cañariaco Project Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) a critical minerals focused royalty company, notes the press release issued on 9 March by Alta Copper Corp. announcing the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Nascent Exploration Pty Ltd ("Nascent"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Ltd ("Fortescue") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alta Copper, not already held by Nascent.

Alta Copper is the 100 per cent owner of the Cañariaco Copper Project ("Cañariaco Project") located in Northern Peru.

Alta Copper published an Optimised Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cañariaco Project on 10 June 2024, which estimated annual average copper production of 158k tonnes, gold production of 70K oz and silver production of 1.5 million oz for the first ten years, and 134k tonnes per annum of copper, 61K oz per annum of gold and 1.2 million oz of silver across the life of the mine.

Ecora holds a 0.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Cañariaco Project.

The full announcement from Alta Copper can be viewed here: https://altacopper.com/news-releases/news-releases/2026/alta-copper-corp-and-nascent-exploration-pty-ltd-announce-completion-of-plan-of-arrangement/

About Ecora

Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price out performance.

Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.

We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

