

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG Ordin. Share (VOW.BE) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR6.673 billion, or EUR13.29 per share. This compares with EUR10.721 billion, or EUR21.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to EUR321.913 billion from EUR324.656 billion last year.



Volkswagen AG Ordin. Share earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR6.673 Bln. vs. EUR10.721 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR13.29 vs. EUR21.36 last year. -Revenue: EUR321.913 Bln vs. EUR324.656 Bln last year.



