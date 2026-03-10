

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 1-year high of 1.6387 against the euro and a 5-day high of 0.9636 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 1.6460 and 0.9591, respectively.



The aussie advanced to 111.82 against the yen, from an early low of 111.29.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie climbed to 1-week highs of 0.7099 and 1.1976 from early lows of 0.7053 and 1.1920, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 0.98 against the loonie, 112.00 against the yen, 0.71 against the greenback and 1.20 against the kiwi.



