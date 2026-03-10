

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax Group PLC (SPXSF), a British maker of steam management systems, peristaltic pumps, and related products, on Tuesday posted an increase in revenue for the full year.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a pre-tax income of GBP 226.5 million, less than GBP 258.9 million in the previous year. Adjusted profit before tax was GBP 301 million as against GBP 288.2 million last year.



Net income was GBP 163.4 million, or 221.2 pence per share, compared with GBP 191.2 million, or 258.9 pence per share, a year ago. Excluding items, earnings were GBP 218.4 million, or 295.7 pence per share, up from GBP 211 million, or 285.6 pence per share in 2024.



Operating profit stood at GBP 265.4 million as against the prior year's GBP 304.6 million. Revenue was GBP 1.702 billion, higher than GBP 1.665 billion last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a final dividend of 121.1 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 170 pence per share, up 3% from the previous year. The final dividend will be paid on May 22 to the shareholders on the register as of April 24.



