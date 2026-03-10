ZCCM-IH Market Announcement_ Change in CFO_

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
ISSUED: 10 March 2026
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CHANGE IN THE POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
In accordance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the market that the Company has, by mutual agreement, separated with its Chief Financial Officer, Mrs Chilandu Sakala, effective 3rd March 2026.
The Board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mrs Sakala for her contribution to ZCCM-IH during her tenure and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.
In the meantime, Mr Chitalu Kabwe, currently serving as Finance Manager - Reporting, will serve as Acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Mr Kabwe will serve in this capacity until further notice.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Lusaka, Zambia - 10 March 2026
