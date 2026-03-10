Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
10.03.2026 09:53 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZCCM-IH - Further Cautionary Announcement -Arbitration Prcoeedings-SENS

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 10 March 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

Further Cautionary Announcement

Confidential Arbitration Proceedings between Trafigura Pte Limited ("Trafigura") and ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company")

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 31 March 2025 issued by ZCCM-IH in relation to arbitration proceedings instituted by Trafigura in February 2024 under the London Court of International Arbitration Rules 2020, ZCCM-IH announces that it has received a copy of the Partial Final Award from the Tribunal dated 16 December 2025 (the "Award").

The Tribunal has ordered that:

  1. The guarantee in favour of Trafigura dated 28 July 2021 (the "Guarantee"), under which Trafigura brings its claim in the arbitration, is binding on ZCCM-IH.
  1. Within 6 weeks of the Award being issued, ZCCM-IH should serve a submission, along with such evidence in support as it considers relevant, identifying any speci?c elements of the principal sum of USD 82,807,254.68 claimed by Tra?gura that it submits are unsustainable and setting out in any such instance the reason(s) therefor.
  1. Within 3 weeks thereafter, Tra?gura should serve a submission in response to that of ZCCM-IH along with any such additional evidence in support as it considers necessary.
  1. Issues of quantum will be heard by the Tribunal at a hearing over 1 day on the ?rst available date after service of the submissions referred to in (b) and (c) above.

The Company has since filed its submissions in line with the Tribunal's decision and is awaiting Trafigura's submissions in reply. The Company is actively evaluating its legal options regarding the Partial Award and remains committed to safeguarding shareholder interests. Further updates will be provided as the matter progresses.

Accordingly, shareholders of ZCCM-IH and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the ZCCM-IH until further information is published. They should obtain independent professional advice if they have any queries or concerns about any of the contents or subject matter of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 10 March 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 31 March 2025
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmxwZZZuY2qam5pyY5qWl5Rob2aSx5WbZZbLxpRxap/JaG1nnJdka5uaZnJnnmhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96933-zccm-ih-further-cautionary-announcement-arbitration-prcoeedings-sens-06.03.2026.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.