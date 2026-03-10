

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) reported fiscal 2025 profit before tax of 397.3 million pounds compared to 359.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 88.2 pence compared to 82.7 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 445.6 million pounds, up 13%. Underlying basic earnings per share was 100.7 pence, 9% higher than prior year.



Total Group revenue was 3.75 billion pounds, an increase of 17% from last year. New housing revenue was 3.31 billion pounds, up 16%. The Group delivered 11,905 new homes in 2025, up 12% on the prior year.



Persimmon shares are currently trading at 1,344.00 pence, up 9.85%.



