

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DPZ, DOM.L, DPUKY) on Tuesday posted a decline in earnings, amidst higher costs for the full year. However, the Group recorded a rise in revenue.



For the 12-month period to December 28, 2025, the company posted a pre-tax income of GBP 81.1 million, less than GBP 124.9 million in the previous year. Adjusted profit before tax was GBP 91.2 million as against GBP 107.3 million last year.



Net income was GBP 58.6 million, or 15 pence per share, compared with GBP 90.2 million, or 22.8 pence per share, a year ago. Excluding items, earnings were GBP 68.2 million, or 17.5 pence per share, down from GBP 80.3 million, or 20.3 pence per share in 2024.



Cost of sales stood at GBP 370.7 million, compared with GBP 345.6 million a year ago. Administrative costs were GBP 185.2 million, higher than GBP 164.1 million last year.



Profit before interest and taxation stood at GBP 101.1 million as against the prior year's GBP 142.6 million. Revenue was GBP 685.4 million, higher than GBP 664.5 million last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a final dividend of 7.7 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 11.3 pence per share, higher than last year's 11 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on May 8 to shareholders on the register as of April 7.



