EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 MARCH 2026 SHARES
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE
The share of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy is traded without right to share issue as of 10 of March 2026.
Trading code: FARON
ISIN: FI4000153309
Orderbook id: 185076
Ratio: 13:9(1 subscription right given for each share, 13 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 9 share)
Subscription price: EUR 0,50/ share
Subscription period: 17 March - 2 April 2026
First day of trading without right to share issue: 11 March 2026
Record date: 12 March 2026
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
