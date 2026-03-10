EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 MARCH 2026 SHARES

FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy is traded without right to share issue as of 10 of March 2026.

Trading code: FARON

ISIN: FI4000153309

Orderbook id: 185076

Ratio: 13:9(1 subscription right given for each share, 13 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 9 share)

Subscription price: EUR 0,50/ share

Subscription period: 17 March - 2 April 2026

First day of trading without right to share issue: 11 March 2026

Record date: 12 March 2026

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260