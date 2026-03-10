Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: 922218 | ISIN: FI0009007694 | Ticker-Symbol: SNQB
Frankfurt
10.03.26 | 08:04
8,990 Euro
+1,58 % +0,140
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
Sanoma Corp: Sanoma acquires Mr. Chadd, a Dutch tutoring platform

Sanoma Corporation, Investor News, 10 March 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Sanoma acquires Mr. Chadd, a Dutch tutoring platform

Sanoma has acquired Mr. Chadd, a Dutch tutoring platform, from its founder and other shareholders. Mr. Chadd extends Sanoma's personalised learning offering to schools beyond core printed and digital learning materials by providing integrated digital learning support, closely aligned with the local K12 curriculum in the Netherlands. Mr. Chadd's platform combines AI-based guidance with academically trained coaches and enables a stronger connection between homework support and classroom practice. The acquisition is in line with Sanoma's strategy to grow its K12 learning business in the current operating countries for example by widening its product offering and shaping the evolution of K12 education towards personalised learning.

In 2025, net sales of Mr. Chadd amounted to approx. EUR 1 million. It has already been used by more than 140,000 secondary and vocational education students. The founder of Mr. Chadd will continue to work for Sanoma Learning after the acquisition.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with the best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive 'brainprint' on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.