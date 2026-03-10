Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia and Proscia partner to accelerate AI-driven digital pathology

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, March 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Aiforia and Proscia partner to accelerate AI-driven digital pathology

Aiforia, a pioneer in AI-driven diagnostics in pathology, and Proscia, a pathology AI company, announced a partnership to accelerate the global adoption of AI-driven workflows in anatomic pathology laboratories.

Through this collaboration, the partners will establish a seamless integration between Proscia's Concentriq® platform and Aiforia's AI-powered diagnostic applications. Working together through this non-exclusive partnership, Aiforia and Proscia aim to deliver fully integrated, AI-driven digital pathology workflows to laboratories globally, with the potential to enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and ultimately benefit patient outcomes. Furthermore, alongside their mutual partner Siemens Healthineers, the companies together offer a comprehensive solution for pathology laboratories to transition to fully digital and AI-powered workflows.

"Personalized medicine starts with truly understanding each patient - especially in cancer care. With Syngo Carbon, our enterprise imaging and reporting solution, we unite clinical information from pathology, radiology, cardiology, and other specialties into one shared workspace to enable seamless collaboration," says Svenja Lippok, Head of Digital Pathology at Siemens Healthineers. "Through strong partnerships with Aiforia and Proscia, we are advancing digital and AI-supported pathology workflows and helping set new standards for integrated, data-driven oncology care."

"Pathology AI reaches its full potential when the best models work seamlessly within the platform pathologists already trust," said Stephan Fromme, Head of Business Development at Proscia. "With Concentriq as that foundation, Aiforia's applications, and Siemens Healthineers' global reach, we can bring precision medicine to more laboratories and the patients they serve."

"Our commitment at Aiforia has always been to utilize AI to boost the precision and speed of pathology diagnostics. Integrating our AI applications with Proscia's Concentriq platform means laboratories can gain AI-powered insights without altering their established processes. This collaboration further deepens our partnership with Siemens Healthineers, and it is a significant stride in transforming AI into an intuitive, everyday tool for pathologists globally," says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

Along with today's news, Aiforia joins the Proscia Ready partner alliance. Proscia Ready is made up of solution providers helping diagnostic laboratories and life sciences organizations accelerate the scaled adoption of digital pathology with confidence through a comprehensive approach.

Both Aiforia and Proscia will be showcasing their latest innovations and discussing this partnership at the USCAP 115th Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, from March 23-25, 2026. Attendees are invited to visit Aiforia at Booth #516 and Proscia at Booth #201 to learn how this collaboration is shaping the future of digital pathology.

Further inquiries

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com, and follow Aiforia on LinkedIn and X.

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine by elevating the experts behind the insights. Its technology spans drug discovery to diagnostics, building confidence, scaling high-value work, and accelerating decisions to move breakthroughs forward and improve patient care. Proscia's solutions are trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and it was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe.

Learn more at proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.